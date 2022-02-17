Xiaomi Restates Commitment with Redmi Note 11 Series Launch in Nigeria

Nosa Alekhuogie

As part of its commitment to bring the very best smart technology into Nigeria, Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 11 series for the Nigerian markets, pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note series.

The smartphone company released Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11, during the launch which held in Lagos, recently.

The newest addition is part of the smartphone company to bring even stronger specs and features, which the Redmi Note 11 series defines, thus making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

Speaking about the device, Marketing Communications Manager, Xiaomi Technology, James Ikpe, explained that the flagship-level camera was setup to deliver outstanding photography.

According to him, “Raising up the flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S, features 108MP primary sensors, allowing its users capture and share moments of their lives in high resolution and true-to-life details.”

Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows users to create a natural bokeh effect for their portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S features a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies,” Ikpe explained

The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power while the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S rises to the challenge with advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, all three Redmi Note 11 series devices is equipped with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbo charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro, which take as little as 15 minutes to fill 50 percent of battery. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to 100 per cent in around an hour.

According to Xiaomi, as of Q4 2021, MIUI monthly active users surpassed 500 million.

