We’ll Return IDPs before Rains Start, Says Lafia LGA Chairman

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Chairman of Lafia Local Goverment Area of Nasarawa State, Honourable Muazu Maifata, yesterday assured that all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in his council area would be returned to their native domain before the start of this year’s raining season.

Hundreds of people were in December last year displaced from their native abodes after sustained attacks carried out by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on some Chabo, Daa, Wuchi, Tse-Udugh, Hagher and Shankodi in largely Tiv communities of Obi, Awe and Lafia Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State.

However, the Lafia LGA chairman, who is also the state chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), gave an assurance when interacting with journalists in Lafia that every IDP would be returned to his native abode before this year’s raining season sets in.

The Nasarawa ALGON chairman maintained that “we are on top of the situation, and even today I directed the Overseer of Lafia East Development Area to go and reassess the situation there with a view to returning every IDP to his native domain.

“Thank God all the communities are cooperating with us and I am assuring you that before the rains start, they will be fully settled back because the state government, through NASEMA is working with us and we will achieve that result.”

On his efforts to promote agricultural activities in Lafia LGA, Maifata disclosed that his administration has acquired a brand new tractor and as well rehabilitated two others owned by the council area to boost this year’s cropping season.

He said: “I purchased a brand new tractor because this is an agrarian economy. I also rehabilitated two tractors which I met on ground. They are all okay for this year’s farming season.

“Each year, I buy farm inputs at subsidised rates for the farmers, and also take care of the vulnerable people in my local goverment area; cutting across women and youths.”

He continued that he had revived the Lafia West Primary School that was completely lost to negligence.

“I bought the land then attracted intervention from agencies. The complete primary school is doing well now. In Lafia East Development Area, you will see a modern police station, I built it,” Maifata concluded.

