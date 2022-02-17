Tricycle Owners Read Riot Acts to Impersonators, Endorses New State Chairman

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Office of Board of Trustees of Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) has sounded a note of warning to Impersonators, Interlopers and usurpers who go about hindering the activities of the association.

In a statement issued to THISDAY signed by its Secretary, Adeola Adegbite, TOOAN added that the association will not hesitate to wield the big stick on these unscrupulous individuals who go about spreading false information about the association, claiming to have the backings of lawless warlords.

Meanwhile, the association has endorsed Azees Abiola Istijaba as its State Chairman, Lagos State, saying the move is in its collective efforts at returning the association to normalcy, stating that with the endorsement, the stage is now set to reorganize TOOAN in Lagos State in line with decency, obedience to constituted authority, keeping to the law of the state government and the constitution of Nigeria.

The statement added: The leadership of TOOAN salutes and remains grateful to the enviable National leadership of NURTW under the Presidency of Alh. Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa for their wisdom, competent resolve and genuine demonstration of what leadership is all about in agreeing with our choice of Lagos State Chairman of TOOAN.”

“By our well considered choice and ultimate endorsement by NURTW, backed with a letter of Appointment to Alh. Azeez Abiola, Istijaba,” the statement read.

TOOAN however implored the general public and all members of TOOAN to cooperate with the care-taker committee under the state chairmanship of Alh. Azeez Abiola, Istijaba without any bickering in order positively transform the transport sector in Lagos state.

“TOOAN remains an affiliate of NURTW as this is a decision we have taken long before now without any iota of doubts until those who pride themselves as lords-above-the-law came on stage. Nonetheless, NURTW is our brother union and the terms of our relationship as an affiliate shall remain guided by TOOAN. It was our choice, without coercion, that we voluntarily name TOOAN as TOOAN of NURTW,” the statement added.

The statement also urged each true and bona-fide member of TOOAN to therefore conduct himself or herself with civility at all times.

“We urge you to prove to the lawless ones that you are refined, disciplined and cultured. Show to those perpetrators of evil or crimes that you are not one of them. Be a good example of a genuine rider without any act of thuggery or hooliganism. Relate well with your passengers and project the Association in good shape,” the report advised.

