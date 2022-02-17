Terrorists Abduct 22, Injure Four in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

Twenty-two people have been reportedly abducted by terrorists while four others were injured in an attack on Idon Town, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The terrorists were said to have invaded the town located along the Kaduna-Kachia road in the early hours of yesterday.

Sources said the terrorists, who were many and were well armed, stormed the town at about 1.00am when residents were asleep.

They were said to have gone from house to house, breaking doors and windows as they fired shots sporadically.

A Councillor representing the area, Bala Jonathan, who confirmed the incident said 22 people were abducted by the criminals.

He listed the names of the victims as: Justina Joseph, Mary Joseph, Rejoice Joseph, Stephen Joseph Samson Ladan, Christiana David, Boniface David, Helen Aminu, Mirabel Aminu, Precious Philemon, Nelson Philemon and Christian Philemon.

Others, according to the Councillor, include: Yosi Gabriel, Stephen Clement, Jinkai Musa, Derrick Obadiah, Daniel David, Paul David, Istifanus Peter, Miracle Matthew, Jesse Charles and Favour Daniel

He added that the four injured persons were David Maigaya, Micah Musa, Josephine Matthew and Marshall Musa.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile phone was not connecting..

