‘Technology Fast Re-defining Consumers, Brands Engagement’

Raheem Akingbolu

Leading Marketing Communications experts have admitted that technology and shifts in societal nuances are now dictating how consumers interact with companies globally.

Managing Director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Tokunboh Durosaro and the Chief Excutive Officer at Modion Communications, Odion Aleobua, who made the declaration, in different interviews with THISDAY, have also advised Nigeria’s practitioners to up their games to conquer industry quacks, who are circumventing industry standard in the country.

Durosaro, who compared the market before, during the pandemic, stated that the way consumers relate with brands have continued to change just as rapidly as the way brands are utilizing PR and Marketing agencies.

She said, “These changes can be attributed to advances in technology and shifts in societal nuances. These changes are gradual and may easily go unnoticed. More organisations are beginning to better understand the importance of specialisation and differentiation between services.

In 2021, we saw the rise of specialized SME businesses focused on niche services like digital communication and influencer services. In the same way, we saw larger agencies creating internal yet separate special divisions to combat competition and the trend will continue. Today, we have practitioners we call ‘portfolio practitioners, with no physical offices and little overhead costs and they are agile, hungry, and flexible in budgeting and activations to deliver results for their clients,”

Aleobua, who emphasized that the electioneering year as expected, would have an upside for the Nigeria’s Marcom industry, said, “With the dominant parties anticipating a competitive campaign process right from the primaries, there will be a strong reliance on creatives and strategic media consultants to chart winning ideas and tactics for the frontrunners. I expect this to impact significantly on ad spend especially on out-of-home and digital media platforms,”

The Modion Communications Boss, who also pointed out that Pan-Nigeria campaign drive, will increase big-ticket event marketing and experiential gigs, was quick to add that the bona-fide players in the sector as always would struggle to get briefs as gatekeepers turn consultants will likely dominate the business uptake as the proximity to the inner circle will be pivotal to winning accounts.

