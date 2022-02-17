Senate Okays Nine Commissioners for NPC, NERC

•Confirms executive director-nominee for NDIC

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday confirmed nine nominees proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) and National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Commissioners included five for NPC while the remaining four are for NERC.

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to the consideration of two separate reports presented at plenary by the Committees on National Identity and National Population; and Power.

The two separate presentations were made by Senators Ya’u Sahabi Alhaji (Zamfara North) and Gabriel Suwam, who both Chair the respective Committees.

The nominees were confirmed after the chamber considered the reports.

The nominees confirmed as Commissioners of the National Population Commission included: Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa-Ibom), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Haliru Bala (Kebbi), and Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

The four nominees confirmed as Commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission were: Dr. Yusuf Ali (North Central), Chidi Ike (South East), Mr. Nathan Rogers Shatti (North East), and Mr. Dafe Akpeneye (South South).

The Red Chamber also yesterday, confirmed the nomination of Mrs. Emily Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The confirmation of the nominee followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central), in his presentation, said “the office of the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the Corporation remains vacant following the end of the tenure of the previous occupant.”

He however explained that Osuji’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari was duly in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2006.

According to him, “the nominee possesses the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be Executive Director of the NDIC.”

He disclosed that the Committee did not receive any petition against her nomination, adding that Osuji was “cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip”.

The nominee was, thereafter, confirmed by the Senate.

