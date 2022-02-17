Residents Groan as Fuel Scarcity Hits Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Residents of Akure, Owo, Ore, Ikare and Okitipupa in Ondo state have continued to groan over scarcity of remium motor spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.

The federal government had confirmed that the presence of adulterated petrol, was discovered in the supply chain, which it decided to withdraw from the market, leading to fuel scarcity but residents of Ondo State said they can no longer bear the hardship. This is also coming at a time when the controversy on the petrol subsidy removal or otherwise still rages on.

THISDAY observed that long queues continued to build up at the various filling stations across the state while most filling stations in the state remained locked as some were hoarding while some do not have petrol to dispense.

THISDAY gathered that in Owo, some of the petrol dealers are now selling above the official pump price as motorists continue to groan over shortage of the product.

In Akure, the state capital, the situation became worse yesterday as long queues were seen at filling stations along the popular Oba Adesida road, Alagbaka, Ilesa Garage, Oba-Ile and Ilesha-Owo highway.

A resident of Ondo town, Mr Jimoh Kazeem told THISDAY that filling stations are now selling between N180 – N190 per litre.

Also, an oil marketer in Akure, who preferred anonymity, told THISDAY that many of the major oil marketers do not have petrol in stock because of the rejection of the adulterated petrol supplied to them few days ago.

According to him, the development has further hampered the distribution network of the product not only in Ondo State but across the country.

He said: “There is no other means through which we could get delivery of the product except we wait till the adulterated petrol be cleaned and a new product comes in. We cannot take the adulterated petrol. We do not want our people here to suffer a double loss,” he noted.

A motorist, Mr. Kehinde Arogundade said he and his colleagues are now experiencing hard times in getting the product for their use.

“I have been here since 6.00am and I am yet to get petrol. This hardship is becoming unbearable. Our government should do the needful. Or is this the change we voted for?”, Arogundade questioned.

He described the development as a serious setback to the country’s dwindling and fragile economy.

In Ore, and Okitipupa THISDAY gathered that few filling stations are selling to buyers while many others were shut, claiming they do not have the product in stock.

Also, a tricycle driver, Mr. Omaku Monday said “even though some of them were selling petrol on Tuesday evening, many of them have stopped selling this morning. I bought fuel at N170 at a sta

