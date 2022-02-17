QATAR 2022 Musa, Ekong, Others Assure Nigerians of World Cup Ticket against Ghana

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has assured football fans that Nigeria will qualify to play in the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals, holding in Qatar between 14th November and 18th December this year.

The Fatih Karagumruk forward in the Turkish topflight who spoke on behalf of his teammates after a virtual meeting with Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday night, said: “The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, and every player wants to feature there.

“A good number of the players in the team now have not been there, and the few of us that have been there want to experience it again.

“We just want the NFF to help us get enough fans into the Abuja Stadium for the second leg. We will go to Ghana and dig our feet and ensure we get a result.

“We must admit that Ghana also want to qualify and they have a strong team. The return leg will be crucial and we are ready for the battle, but we want our fans to be in there cheering us on,” pleaded Musa in the meeting with minister and the NFF chiefs.

Deputy Captain, William Troost-Ekong added that the players are aware of the big task ahead and only wants the government to ensure that the pitch of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja is in ‘pristine condition’ for the return leg encounter against the Black Stars.

“We loved the pitch of the stadium in Garoua and it helped us play some good football. We would be delighted if the Abuja Stadium is in similar condition for the second leg,” observed the Watford defender.

Technical Adviser of the team, Augustine Eguavoen, who along with the Chief Coach Emmanuel Amuneke were part of the delegation to meet with some of the London-based players said: “It is always an honour to serve the country. I was impressed with the high level of discipline and commitment of the players at the AFCON in Cameroon, and I feel privileged to lead the group.

“We have two tough games against Ghana next month but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb. “We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the Government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup play-off.”

Similarly, Amuneke said he was privileged to work with the team. “I have worked with some of the players in the U17 and U20 teams, and some others I have known for many years. We have the team to earn the World Cup ticket and we will put our best foot forward for each game.”

In his opening remark, Youth and Sports Minister Sunday Dare extolled the players for their efforts at the AFCON, and expressed belief that lessons have been learnt from the defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16.

“I know you are still unhappy about the loss to Tunisia, but I want you to visit the anger of the defeat by Tunisia on Ghana. We all know about the history of the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana in football, and this is one fixture that we must not lose.”

Among the players present in the virtual meeting include; Musa, Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Abdullahi Shehu, Sadiq Umar, Jamilu Collins, Frank Onyeka, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Kelechi Nwakali, Wilfred Ndidi, Zaidu Sanusi, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Daniel Akpeyi, Peter Olayinka, Taiwo Awoniyi, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Samuel Kalu, Henry Onyekuru.

Nigeria, who have featured in six of the past seven FIFA World Cup finals, will slug it out with the Black Stars in Cape Coast on Thursday, 24th March before both team’s tango again at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, 27th March for the lone a World Cup ticket.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

