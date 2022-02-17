Police Kill Terrorists, Rescue Four Nursing Mothers in Katsina Communities

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have killed two terrorists and rescued four kidnapped nursing mothers and their babies in a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums in Fuloti, Karfi and Zango-Kankara villages in Malumfashi and Kankara Local Government Areas of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this Thursday while displaying the corpses of the slain terrorists before journalists at the command’s headquartres in Katsina, the state capital.

He said: “On 17/02/2022 at about 0040hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons, including AK 47 rifles, riding on motorbikes have attacked Fuloti and Karfi villages, Malumfashi LGA, kidnapped women and rustled domestic animals and were on their way into Kankara LGA.”

Consequently, he said, the Divisional Police Officer of Kankara Local Government led a team of policemen and blocked the hoodlums at a spot near Zurunkutun village where they were crossing the Kankara–Sheme road.

According to him, the team succeeded and engaged the terrorists into a fierce gun duel and neutralized one of them, rescued four female victims and their babies, recovered one AK 47 rifle, 82 cows and 70 sheep.

He added that “similarly, on Tuesday, 15/02/2022, at about 1850hrs, DPO Kankara led a team of policemen to Kankara-Zango Road, based on the report that terrorists have blocked the road and were extorting citizens of their belongings.

“The team succeeded in dislodging the hoodlums by engaging them in a fierce gun duel. One terrorist was neutralized and one operational motorcycle, Boxer, unregistered belonging to the bandits was recovered”.

