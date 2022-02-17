Police Arrest Three Suspected Rail Track Vandals in Abia

Rebecca Ejifoma

Operatives of the Railway Command of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested three suspects of a syndicate that specialises in vandalising railway tracks in different parts of the country.

The suspects are: Kelechi Ononiwu, 36; Kalu Egbe, 30, and Stanley 27. They were said to have engaged the police in a gun duel a few days ago before their eventual arrest on the Ameka/Mbom rail line in Abia State.

The police noted that it received a distress call from a concerned citizen that over five armed vandals were destroying rail tracks, removing rail sleepers, and loading them into a black Toyota Hiace bus.

On the order of the Commissioner of Police, Railway Command, Yetunde Longe, officers of the Umuahia Railway Divisional Headquarters were immediately deployed on the scene.

On arriving at the scene, the police stated that the vandals opened fire on them, adding that: “Following strong resistance from the police team, two vandals were arrested and one other sustained bullet injury.”

It was learnt that the injured suspect is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, while search is still on for other fleeing members of the gang as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Longe has pledged not to condone any act of vandalism of any public infrastructure under her watch.

She also urged members of the public to partner the police by providing useful information that can help to curb the menace of destruction of rail tracks, as it has been a major reason for train derailment recently.

