Osun APC Group Declares Support for Oyetola’s Reelection

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on the people of Iwo and its environs not to join hands with his detractors to scuttle his second term.

This came as the State’s Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Tadese Raheem, warned that any politician within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that is warming up to contest against Governor Oyetola is on a political suicide mission.

It would be recalled that the governor had a couple of days ago obtained his party nomination form to contest for a second term.

However, a prominent Aborigine of Iwo and APC Chieftain, Mr. Moshood Adeoti, has also obtained the APC governorship form also.

Adeoti served as the Secretary to the State Government under the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola where Oyetola served as the Chief of Staff.

In the last governorship election in the state, Adeoti was the flag bearer of Action Democratic Party (ADP). But he has since returned to the APC.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Abdullahi Binuyo, made a similar call during a public lecture organised by Ilerioluwa Purposeful Youths in Ayedire/ Iwo/ Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency in honour of Oyetola.

The programme, which had the theme “Ilerioluwa Beyond 2022: Governance for Sustainable Human Development,” was held at Iwo City Hall, Iwo, Osun State.

Binuyo said: “The impacts of the governor are visible everywhere. Iwo people must not join hands with detractors who are bent on destabilising this administration and scuttling the second term victory. God will use those people as stepping stones for the victory of Governor Oyetola. The first four years are to lay the foundation. The next four years will be for massive developmental strides. Join hands to make the developmental strides a reality by voting for Governor Oyetola for the second term.”

He urged the youth, women and everyone to “go and get your voter’s card. It is your card that can guarantee our victory.”

Similarly the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, said the governor had performed despite meager resources.

He emphasised that Iwo people must support the governor’s second term bid for the town to produce the governor in 2026.

Raheem said: “To sustain continuity of good governance in Osun State and consolidate this wins, therefore, an astute administrator, a quintessential insurance broker of repute, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, is needed to continue the landmark legacies beyond 2022.

“I am using this occasion to advise other politicians, if any, scrambling for the APC gubernatorial ticket in Osun State, to maintain a united front and give overwhelming support to Gov. Oyetola, so that the West Senatorial District where I come from won’t lose the governorship ticket come 2026.

“However, it will be suicidal for anyone in our party of the Osun extraction to contest against the incumbent governor, such person will not only be on the bad side of history but such will simply be overheating the polity and flagrantly fall as someone operating from the devil’s workshop.”

A University Don from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Kayode Alao, who was the guest speaker, emphasised that it is important for Oyetola to win the governorship contest.

Alao said: “It is important for Governor Oyetola to win the coming governorship election. It is in the best interest of Osun people for him to win the second term.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo was the first person to start good governance in Yoruba land. Chief Awolowo’s free education liberated the Yoruba. He has been a model for good governance. Last year October, in OAU which named after Chief Obafemi Awolowo, we gave Governor Oyetola an award. We did not collect one kobo from him. He deserves the award. Despite paucity of funds, Oyetola performs excellently. He shines in all indexes of good governance and excelled in the ten indicators of good governance.”

The Special Adviser on Rural and Community Affairs, Mr. Adekunle Mumini Raifu Olabamiji, urged Iwo people to vote for Oyetola so that power could come to Iwo in 2026 after the completion of Oyetola’s tenure.

He said that failure to vote for the incumbent governor would mean that it would take many years before power could come to Iwo.

The Political Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Sunday Akere, said the governor had been tested and succeeded in all fronts. Hence, Iwo must vote for him massively.

In his address, the Convener of Ilerioluwa Purposeful Youths, Mr. Sulayman Nafiu, revealed that the impacts of the governor could be felt in all facets in all nooks and crannies of the state and particularly in Iwo federal constituency, adding: “You will all agree with me that the scorecard of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has been impressive and as such he deserves another term to continue his good work and consolidate his achievements in office.”

