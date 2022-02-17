Osun APC Factional Chairman Calls for Removal of Police Commissioner

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The factional Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon Rasak Salinsile, yesterday called on the Inspector General of Police (IG) to post the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, out of the state so that genuine peace can reign again in the state.

He also tasked President Muhammadu Buhar to order the immediate investigation into the attack on the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Speaking yesterday via a protest letter delivered by him at the state police headquarters, Osogbo, “against the compromise, partisanship and unprofessional conduct of the state Police Commissioner, Olokode, on the internal crisis of the party,” he said: “We found your Command’s position on the attack on the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, contained in the press release of February 15, 2022, as absurd, disturbing and unbelievable.”

According to the factional leader, “As bonafide citizens of Nigeria and the socio-political environment called Osun State, we put on record once more that you are incapable of living up to the billings of your core duty as the protector of lives and property of all citizens.”

The chairman opined that “it was sad that your Command has taken its bias tendencies to the highest level of calling the minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria a criminal.”

“It is heart-wrenching that your Command has caved in totally to lucre-based influence of the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and shown unbridled loyalty to him by castigating the minister by the content of your press release.”

“It was a sad tale that your Command, without any of your men in the minister’s convoy, as it pleases your master at Okefia Government House, concluded that the minister brought in hoodlums to disturb the peace of the state.

“It is most sour that in your bid to play his master’s voice, your Command alleged criminality against the minister who served as a governor for two terms of eight years in this state and without much criminal incidents as it is rampant now.”

Salinsile stressed that: “It would be interesting for you to let the world know how much of investigation you carried out before you arrived at your conclusion in the press release. It is certain that your Command’s position is a statement written for you from the Government House, and not a proceed of any investigation.

“The malaise of serving the purpose of only Oyetola and his men, CP Olokode has blinded your Command from going after criminals who has invaded the state landscape since you assume duty as the state Commissioner of Police.”

He remarked: “That is why there are so many cases of unresolved kidnapping, murder (especially that of OAU MBA student, Timothy Adegoke), that has to be taken out of your Command because it was obvious you have been compromised; as well as ritual cases and cult war.

“It is not surprising that your Command has never deemed it fit to brief us and the people of the state on the attack on Oranmiyan House till now. May we ask why you have also refused to be giving us policemen whenever we have programme, the last of which was the Iwo rally?”

In his remark, the DCP in charge of Criminal Investigation Department, Mr. Valentine Kanayo, who received the petition, promised to do justice to the petition.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

