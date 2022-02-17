Lagos PDP Caretaker Committee’s Tenure Extended

Segun James

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has extended the tenure of the Lagos State PDP Caretaker Committee by one month to end on Sunday 20th of March, even as the committee has postponed the Congress of Lagos PDP, which was scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 19, 2023.

The party made this known in a letter dated February 14, 2022 and addressed to the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the state chapter, Julius Akinsola by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, copies of which was sent to the party’s Deputy National Chairman South, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and the National Vice Chairman (South West), Hon. Soji Adagunodo respectively.

“I write to convey the approval of the National Working Committee to further extend the current tenure of the Lagos State Caretaker Committee for another period of 30 days. This decision was taken after careful review of the general situation of the state.

“Accordingly, the current state caretaker committee members shall continue in their respective capacities for an additional one month with effect from February 18, 2022 to Sunday March 20, 2022,” Bature said.

The party, in another letter by its National Organising Secretary, Hon. Bature and addressed to Akinsola, the caretaker committee chairman in Lagos, informing him of a change in date for the state congress, stated that the exercise would now hold on Wednesday February 23, 2022, while State Congress Appeal was fixed for March 1, 2022.

“I write to inform you that the National Working Committee of our great party, the PDP has fixed a new timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of State Congress in Lagos for the purpose of electing new state executive committee.

“The new date for the State Congress is fixed for February 23, 2022, while State Congress Appeal is fixed for March 1,2022,”

The state congress was to hold late last year, but later put off following inability of members of the party to agree on harmonised list of consensus candidates.

The exercise, which was already ongoing at the Tafawa Balewa Square, therefore, ended abruptly.

