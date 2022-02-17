Iloba Takes over from El-Ladan as Senate Clerk

Sunday Abuja, Abuja

The Deputy Clerk of the Senate, Messrs Isabella Ugochi Iloba, yesterday, formally took over from the retired Clerk, Mr. Ibrahim El-Ladan, as acting clerk of the red chamber.

El-Ladan was retired by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on February 9.

The commission therefore ordered El-ladan and another officer, Adebayo Anthony Adebanjo, to proceed on retirement with immediate effect, while Michael Okpara should retire in six months.

Iloba was appointed by the NASC as acting Clerk to the Senate to take over from El-Ladan.

The letter obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday and dated February 9, 2022, was with reference number NASC/PF/69/184.

It was titled: “Retirement from service” and addressed to Clerk to Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan.

Part of the letter read, “The Commission at its 547th meeting held on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, has approved your retirement from Service with effect from 9th February, 2022.

“The Commission wishes to acknowledge your immense contribution to the growth and development of the National Assembly Service.

“As you proceed on retirement, please handover your Office and other Government property in your possession to the Deputy Clerk, Senate (Legislative), Ilobah Isabella Ugochi.

“On behalf of the Commission, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and success in your future endeavours.”

The letter was signed on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

However, El-Ladan carried out his official assignment in the Senate Chambers on Tuesday unhindered.

The development led to a mild drama at the senate chambers as the senators watched with disbelief and utter amazement.

