How DEEL is Enhancing HR Businesses, Changing Unemployment Narrative

Emma Okonji

Global compliance and payroll solution, DEEL is changing the narrative in Human Resources (HR) businesses, while helping to drive a spike in new higher-skilled jobs across Africa.

This is just as new statistics shows that the growth rate of hiring in the region has increased tremendously.

According to recent statistics, the number of companies hiring in the region has now risen to 800 per cent plus, year-on-year (YoY), which is more than double the hiring rate for countries outside the continent.

Also, the number of contracts jobs for software engineers in Africa grew almost five times YoY.

Citing instances of growth rate of hiring in other parts of the world, a report focused on tech and remote work by DEEL, showed that the growth rate of hiring across Latin America for positions like software engineer and account executive increased by 286 per cent in the second half of 2021.

Also in the Asia Pacific continent, the growth rate of hiring stood 227 per cent between July 2021 and December 2021 while the growth rate in the North America region stood at 208 per cent.

The report noted that most of the new hires were located in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, but competitive wages are also making companies take a closer look at Peru, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

The three year old company said that it now has enough data from over 100,000 worker contracts to start looking at trends in global hiring, adding that it is particularly fascinated about Africa and the tech hiring boom going on in the region.

The report pointed out that in the past six months, the number of contractors using DEELin Africa has doubled.

According to the report, “Almost 10 per cent of payroll withdrawals from contracts in Africa are in cryptocurrency while top countries in Africa where hiring is growing include Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.The company’s technology offers unmatched payroll, HR, compliance, perks, benefits, and other capabilities needed to hire and manage a global team.

Using a tech-enabled self-service process, DEEL’s customers can hire independent contractors and full-time employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes.”

