House Probes Deplorable Condition of Correctional Service Despite N165bn Budget

The House of Representatives at the plenary, yesterday mandated its Committee on Reformatory Institutions to investigate the deteriorating conditions of staff and inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

The lawmakers observed that the deplorable state of the service doesn’t tally with the N165 billion budget allocated to the agency in the last two years.

The House also observed that the Arms Squad of the Service still parades obsolete and substandard weapons, in spite of over N1 billion budget provision for Prison Biometrics, Arms and Ammunition in the 2020/2021 Capital budget, impeding its ability to detect, prevent or respond effectively to both internal and external threats.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

Moving the motion, Elumelu lamented the deaths of correctional officers across the country, following attacks either on escort vehicles or custodial facilities.

He said the enactment of the Nigeria Correctional Service Act 2019, situates the workforce of the Service as the single most important resource available to the correctional system and prioritised the welfare of the officers and men in line with international best practices to propel them to optimal performance.

According to him, despite the Act and increase in budgetary allocations to the Nigerian Correctional Service to drive its renewed mandate, the tempo and quality of the Service have remained the same if not retrogressing.

Elumelu said that the staff still buy or make their uniform till date regardless of the huge budgetary allocations provided for this purpose, saying provision of uniform for inmates is nonexistence in most Custodial Centres.

He said: “In addition to allegations of non-utilisation of budget allocations in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly and administrative incompetence of drivers of change in the rebranded Service, there are also claims of unscrupulous staff promotion, denial of rights and benefits including hazard and duty tour allowances levelled against the management of the Service. The demoralizing effects of these allegations, given increasing evidences of susceptibility of some officers and men compromising security of custodial facilities, might worsen violations of these facilities and current security challenges in the country. The appalling state of custodial facilities and general welfare of inmates, post NCS Act, is worrisome and requires immediate attention.”

Adopting the motion, the House gave the Committee 12 weeks to carry out the investigation and report back for further legislative action.

