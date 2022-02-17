Foundation Awards N4.7 Billion Grant to Boost Free Health, Education Services

James Emejo

The TY Danjuma Foundation said it has so far awarded over N4.7 billion in grants for the implementation of 336 projects around health and education across the country.

This is as it further announced the disbursement of N170 million grant to fund 16 projects in health and education across the country this year.

The intervention will specifically attend to urgent humanitarian emergencies arising from health and education.

The foundation’s acting Chief Executive, Gima Forje, said promoting access to quality and affordable healthcare as well as improving the quality of education remained the group’s thematic focus.

He said over three million Nigerians in eight states, namely, Taraba, Edo,Oyo, Niger, Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna, Bauchi, Plateau–and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to benefit from projects funded by the foundation in 2022.

He added that the interventions had impacted over 10 million lives.

Forje further pointed out that the foundation’s strategies for promoting quality healthcare included supporting initiatives that reduce preventable blindness and improve vision, providing resources for projects aimed at reducing the burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

Others include supporting interventions that improve access to quality maternal and child health services in underserved communities, and providing resources to experienced organisation to deliver comprehensive free healthcare services at the grassroots where there is a dire need of access to healthcare amongst ordinary Nigerians.

He said the foundation is also investing in teachers’ training with a strategic objective of contributing to improving the quality of teaching at the universal basic education level.

He said the organisation works with reputable not-for-profit partners to conceptualise life touching projects that are implemented mostly in hard-to-reach communities across the country.

The foundation in February 2019 announced the disbursement of N197 million grant to fund 24 projects in health and education across the country.

