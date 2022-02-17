Firms Gives Reasons for Sponsoring ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

Raheem Akingbolu

UP Group, a payment and financial technology company, has given the need to boost the economic power of Nigerians as the reason behind its decision to throw its weight behind popular television game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Payattitude, Payarena and HopePSBank, are the subsidiaries of the Group.

It was also announced that broadcaster and master of ceremonies, Frank Edoho, will return as the host of this edition of the show, tagged ‘The Rebirth’

Delivering his keynote speech at the unveiling in Lagos, the Managing Director of UP, Agada Apochi, stated that the group’s decision to sponsor the show was borne out of the desire to educate, excite and entertain Nigerians by bringing back the game show that keeps families at the edge of their seats.

According to him, the show would help to promote knowledge acquisition and allow Nigerians to realise their economic dreams by winning cash prizes every week for 52 weeks.

“We are sponsoring Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? to entertain, educate and excite Nigerians. The return of WWTBAM is coming with a bang that would create lasting memories in the audience’s minds. It is going to keep them on the edge of their seats as new millionaires emerge from the show,” he said.

Also speaking, CEO, BLK HUT, Hakeem Condotti said; “As a company, BLK Hut desires to continuously deliver creative, intelligent and professional content to the market for the people and partner brands; and in the production of a brand with Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’s stature, we are able to show our range and capacity to this effect.

