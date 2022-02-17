FG Blame Declining Food Yield on Poor Soil Fertility, Inaugurates Testing Labs

James Emejo

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, has said reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensuring that soil resources on which agriculture depends receives special attention for sustainable food production.

The minister attributed the declining yield per hectare of farm land to declining soil fertility adding that the latter cannot be managed effectively without knowing the fertility status of soil.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ministry’s soil testing and Geographic Information System (GIS) laboratories, in Abuja, he said soil testing remained critical towards the government’s commitment to an agriculture-led economic diversification agenda.

The minister pointed out that over the years, gaps had been identified in the way the country managed its soils which is affecting fertilizer usage and land use planning, adding that his ministry was determined to bridge the gaps through the establishment of the National Soil Laboratory in Abuja – and the fourth in the country after Kaduna, Ibadan and Umudike.

Abubakar insisted that these laboratories are necessary for the promotion of technology-driven agriculture, which is the focus of the ministry as contained in the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP).

He said the laboratories, equipped with Mid-Infrared Spectrophotometer (MIR) for dry chemistry analytical procedures will further strengthen the capacity of the Department of Agriculture Land and Climate Change Management Services (ALCCMS) to evaluate good soil types for agriculture.

He charged the department to embark on nationwide sensitisation of farmers on the importance and benefits of soil testing in crop and livestock production, adding that equipment has the capacity for analyzing large quantities of soil samples rapidly.

The minister said, “Interpretation of soil testing results will reveal the soil fertility status and amendment needed to enhance soil fertility for increase crop output per hectare. The GIS laboratory am commissioning with the soil lab also has capacity to receive soil field data real-time for processing, analyses and mapping.

“The GIS technology with its versatility will facilitate the production of soil fertility maps for different parts of the country. This will provide current information on the suitability and capability of lands for the production of different crops and land use.

“The maps will provide information on crop and location specific types of fertilizer for blending by our blenders to enhance agricultural productivity and stop blind application of fertilisers in the country.”

On his part, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe said the equipment will put an end the blind application of fertiliser and ensure sustainable land use.

He said the country needed detailed soil survey and soil fertility maps for a good understanding of the best ways of evaluating the potentials of soils for better agricultural production.

He said, “The nationwide soil survey has now commenced with Jigawa,Gombe,Edo and Oyo states out of the 36 states and FCT. The soil testing and GIS laboratories being commissioned today will facilitate the production of national soil survey and soil fertility maps for the country.

“We hope to complete the project in three years, subject to availability of resources. The Nigerian Soil Information Service (NISIS) will be established at the end of the nationwide detailed soil survey.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

