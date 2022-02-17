Federal Fire Service Cautions Nigerians against Storage of Petrol at Home

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The acting Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Dr. Samson Karebo, has called on Nigerians to avoid storing petrol in their houses mostly in this period of fuel scarcity.

Karebo, in a statement issued by the spokesman of the Service, Abraham Paul, reminded Nigerians that petrol is a dangerous substance and a highly inflammable liquid which gives off vapour which if not handled carefully can cause serious fire explosion.

He said: “Nigerians must resist the temptation of storing petrol in their homes or other confined places due to the current challenge of fuel scarcity, as doing that will endanger their lives and that of others.”

The Fire chief added that: “As we all know, children like to experiment, so storing petrol at home could be putting them at high risk, especially if it is within their reach.”

He said invariably, there is always a risk of a fire outbreak or an explosion if there is a source of ignition nearby such as a naked flame or an electrical spark.

According to him, “Nigerians must be very cautious and avoid any act which could lead to fire outbreak in their environment.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

