Experts Endorse Vitafoam’s Products as Firm Rewards Customers

Health experts endorsed the products of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc at the weekend as the Company celebrated its customers through sponsorship Valentine Day across Nigeria.

The experts, who described Vitafoam’s mattresses as essential to healthy living commended the frontline manufacturer of rigid foams and other household materials for its Buy Right strategy, which enables customers to purchase mattresses that align with their weight and height.

Speaking at a Customer Forum to mark 2022 Valentine Day, an Orthopedic Sleep

Consultant and Trauma Surgeon, Dr Charles Uzodinma, explained that a good foam should be of an appropriate firmness to support the body weight and shape.

“ I endorse Vitafoam’s Buy Right that enables a customer to choose a mattress that aligns with his body mass and height. A quality mattress should be able to ensure that it can hug to the body continuously from head to toe and distribute evenly the pressure of the mattress and weight of the body. Vitafoam has done great in this initiative. Customers should take advantage of Buy Right to get appropriate foams.“

Uzodinma said.

Corroborating him, a Pharmacist, Mr Yemi Aladeniyi noted that the essence of Vitafoam’s Buy Right was to enable customers involve sleep experts in their choice of appropriate foams.

A lawyer who won the Vitafoam contest organized for customers to mark Valentine Day, Mrs Sade Sulaiman, expressed gratitude to the Company for its customer centric policy in product development.

Vitafoam’s Product Group Manager, Moses Mogbolu explained that the overriding objective of sponsoring Valentine Day was

to reward customers and also tell people about the Company’s current campaign that says “we are good in bed”.

“We are also showcasing Vitafoam’s unique characteristic of a pure indigenous company with products that are of global standard. We sponsored the Valentine Day across all Nigeria’s geo-political regions., ”Mogbolu said.

