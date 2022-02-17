ESH Introduces All-Natural Foaming Hand Sanitizer

Raheem Akingbolu

Environmental Science Hygiene (ESH) LTD, Nigeria, a subsidiary of Environmental Science Hygiene, United Kingdom has launched Palm Tree Hygiene foaming hand sanitizer. The product is the first of its kind all-natural foaming hand sanitizer produced, manufactured, and distributed in Nigeria. The premium hand sanitizer was launched in tandem with the commissioning of ESH’s state-of-the-art factory in Lagos on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer, ESH LTD Nigeria, Mr. Sam Awolesi shared the inspiration for the product. “It is with humility and years of consistent research that we are proud to announce the launch of the world’s first foaming hand sanitizer, made from all-natural ingredients.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Sola Adebowale, expressed excitement on the launch, stating that at the onset of covid-19, the company saw the need for an all-natural sanitizer that would be effective in protecting humans while also being environmentally sustainable.

Commenting on the sustainability efforts of ESH, Special Adviser, Development Goals and Investment, Lagos State, Mrs. Solape Hammond, commended the initiative. “It is exciting to see another business in Nigeria that is passionate about proliferating and promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly products. With the launch of the product and the commissioning of the factory, this will bring in new jobs and diversify our economic source for GDP whilst increasing the economic viability of our country.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

