Eight Killed as Hoodlums Attack Cattle Market in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

It has emerged that no fewer than eight people were killed by yet to be identified hoodlums who attacked the new cattle market located at Omumauzor in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday’s night.

The state government confirmed the attack in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Eze Chikamnayo, saying that the ugly incident happened at about 11.35p.m. on the fateful day.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of about eight innocent citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with its wicked perpetrators,” the statement said.

The commissioner said that the state government had “responded swiftly” after it was alerted about the attack “by mobilising the various security agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assailants.”

He further stated that a high powered team of government officials and the State Commissioner of Police, Ms. Janet Agbede, were at the scene of the incident yesterday morning to ascertain the level of destruction.

“We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

While promising that the state government “shall leave no stone unturned” to get the perpetrators of the violence to face justice, Chikamnayo added that the affected traders were being promptly relocated and compensation for lost properties were being worked out.

He said that the state police command has launched full investigation into the destruction of lives and properties by “perpetrators of evil” and urged all residents of Abia State to remain calm as government remained committed to ensuring their safety.

The deadly attack on the new cattle market happened barely a week after Abia State Government relocated the abattoir at Ogbor Hill Aba to Omumauzor community, which it deemed safer, more spacious and environmentally suitable for cattle business.

