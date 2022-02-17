BHM’s Finance Lead Joins Canadian Firm

Raheem Akingbolu

The Head of Finance and Business Administration at Black House Media, Oyindamola Benjamin-Black has left the Public Relations firm, after eight years, to take on a senior role at Canada’s leading construction supervisory and management company, Capital Paving Inc.

According to a statement issued by BHM in Lagos, Benjamin-Black joined BHM in 2013, as a Financial Accountant and quickly rose to become the head of finance, advising consultants and senior management on strategy, budgeting, planning, policies, optimisation, controls, and risk.

Speaking on her exit, BHM Founder and CEO, Ayeni Adekunle said, “It is a bittersweet feeling to see Oyindamola go as she has been with us for almost a decade and made a success of transforming our business and finance operations, helping us attain operational efficiencies and remarkable growth. I have no doubts that she will achieve great exploits at Capital Paving Inc. and I have to say that they are very lucky to have her.”

“I’m looking forward to diversifying with this new opportunity at Capital Paving Inc. My father’s career as an Engineer in building and road construction has inspired me to learn more about the construction industry and I look forward to applying my expertise to ensure growth and efficiency at Capital Paving Inc..”

“I am grateful to the BHM Group team and the CEO, Ayeni for the opportunity to play a pivotal role in optimising the company’s processes and systems achieving over 100% growth, year on year, in revenue, client base and profits in the past five years,” Oyindamola said.

