Ariston Repositions, Partners Juventus FC to Boost Business

Raheem Akingbolu

Ariston, one of the worldwide leaders in the thermal comfort industry, and Juventus, the world-renowned Italian football club based in Turin have joined forces in Africa, signing a regional partnership from February 2022.

This is the third step of a successful collaboration among Ariston and Juventus that started already in China and in Indonesia during 2021. With this regional partnership the two Italian brands join their ambitions of growth and development assuring high performances thanks to their common attitude.

During the presentation event, broadcasted directly from Allianz Stadium, the Juventus players Kean, Rabiot, Szczesny and the Juventus Legend Fabrizio Ravanelli, congratulated Ariston and Juventus for the partnership.

Chief Executive Officer of Ariston Group, Laurent Jacquemin, commented: “I am thrilled to announce the new step of this partnership today, rooted in Italian excellence and with a global vision and reach, to win the great challenges of the African markets. Our commitment in Africa is paramount, with over thousands of distributors & partners and a broad range of products, including Electric, Gas, Solar water heaters and boilers, which makes us today among the leaders in the territory. Teaming up with Juventus in Africa further reinforces our position”.

