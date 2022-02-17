Alpha Mead Announces Appointment of Dele Aloko as Executive Director, Corporate Services

The Board of Alpha Mead Group, a leading provider of total real estate and healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dele Aloko as its new Executive Director, Corporate Services. Aloko will steer the directorate to achieve operational excellence while providing long-term growth strategy for the company.

Aloko has work experience spanning over 30 years in multiple industries including the oil & gas sector with Shell Petroleum Development Company and South Atlantic Petroleum. He is a proven business strategist with expertise across several fields including Legal Practice, Human Resource Management, Contracts Management, Corporate Communications and Public Sector Reforms among others.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group Managing Director, Alpha Mead, Engr Femi Akintunde said: ”We are delighted to welcome Dele to the Alpha Mead family. He brings a wealth of experience, particularly in the business support functions, and possesses a strong track record of transforming businesses with improved processes and systems. The Alpha Mead brand is entering a new and exciting phase, and we are convinced that Dele will be integral in our next stage of growth as he will be responsible for driving professional service excellence in critical support service functions including HR, contracting and procurement, legal, corporate communications, internal control and risk management.”

Aloko is a member of various professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN), Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), and a Fellow of the Mentoring and Career Development Institute(MCDI). He takes over from Wale Odufalu who was recently appointed the Managing Director of the real estate development subsidiary, Alpha Mead Development Company.

“I’m honoured to take up this role at Alpha Mead Group. The deep-rooted values of the company resonate with me, the ambition is clear, and I look forward to working with the talents at the organisation,” said Dele Aloko.

In 2021, AMG’s Healthcare subsidiary, Alpha Mead Healthcare & Management Services Limited (AMHS) launched its Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF), a first-of-its-kind prefabricated, modularized diagnostic and clinic facility with telemedicine features that is set to revolutionise the indigenous healthcare space.

About Alpha Mead Group

Alpha Mead Group (AMG) is an indigenous Total Real Estate & Healthcare Solutions Conglomerate that provides robust business support services to local and international Real Estate investors or owners with interests in Facilities Management, Real Estate Development and Advisory, Security Systems and Technologies, Training, Healthcare Management and Real Estate Financing Services.

Working with local and international technical partners, AMG’s operational approach is to help its customers achieve business process efficiency, people productivity, environmental responsibilities, and better bottom line performance by blending AMG’s technical competence with the local capacities in the markets where it operates.

From Nigeria to Ghana, Cameroon to Senegal, South Africa to the UAE, and more than 10 other African countries; AMG combines the ease of technology, knowledge of the local environments, and understanding of global best practices to deliver total real estate solutions that help customers make real difference in the things that matter to them.

Media Contact

Lanre Awode

lanre.awode@alphamead.com

Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Alpha Mead Group

