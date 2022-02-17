Allegation of ‘Black Magic Rocks Ghana’s Black Stars Camp

Femi Solaja with agency report

While the Super Eagles are plotting how to win the two-legged crucial 2022 World Cup playoffs next month, their opponent, Ghana’s Black Stars appear to be walking in the opposite direction, following revelations of ‘Black Magic’ scare in the team’s set up.

According to Ghanaweb, a renowned lawyer, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has alleged that players are rejecting to play for the Black Stars because of the use of black magic ‘juju’.

He insisted that the claim is not just a mere allegation.

Over the years, the use of ‘juju’ at the camp of the Black Stars has been constantly reported after every tournament.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Foh-Amoaning said one of the major issues confronting Ghana football, more specifically the Black Stars, is the alleged use of juju by some players.

“I have told you Paul that coaching is only an aspect of the problem in Ghana football. We have the dynamics of the team itself and this juju bit is not something that you can push away. Because the juju thing pushes a lot of good players away,” he further alleged.

“Even if you have a good coach, he is not going to play the game because if the players do not want to play, they will not do it and there is nothing you can do about it. And if the players wake up at night and they are being disturbed by a mallam, they will not play and that disrupts the chemistry of the team.”

When asked if the reports of juju in the camp of the Black Starts are true, he said “Of course it is true. You can also go and find out because you are a journalist but I’m telling you it is true,” Moses Foh Amoaning told Paul Adom-Otchere, the anchor of the popular programme.

The Black Stars exited the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon without winning a single game after being placed in a group that had Comoros, Gabon, and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The team will be hoping to make amend when they take on Nigeria in the playoff of the 2022 World Cup next month.

