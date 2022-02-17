Akinlolu Jenkins Showcases African Entertainment to the World Through Talent Promotion

Having organized comedy and concerts for the Mavin, MC Lively, Akpororo, Broda Shaggi, Mr. Patrick, Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, Senator, Gordons, Kenny Blaq, Sinach, Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Testimony Jaga and many other Nigerian stars in the UK, it seemed perfectly normal to give other Africans the right international platform for the next level, and South Africa’s Celeste Ntuli’s 5th of February live in London shows Akin’s has his eyes set on promoting not just Nigerian, but Africa’s talent to the world.

The rise and rise of African talents to global stardom, especially in music, took many years of tireless efforts by artists, music labels and individuals. Many millenials and Gen Z who are currently excited at seeing their artists such as DBanj, PSquare, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and more recently, Tems, Fireboy, CKay, Adekunle Gold and a handful of others release projects at global levels, and feature their foreign and globally known counterparts on par, may not realise that Nigerian history is laden with world recognized music since the 70s/80s from the likes of Sir Victor Uwaifo, Sonny Okosun, Fela, and Onyeka Onwenu, all of which had international affiliates and involvements from Universal Music Group’s EMI and several others at the time.

After Fela’s demise, his manager Rikki Stein, a british who was the hidden figure behind Fela’s globalised music, gained more popularity. As he began granting interviews and talk shows,it became more glaring the backend work required in managing and promoting stars in diaspora, therefore giving more respect to the likes of Don Jazzy, Audu Maikori, Olamide, Jude Okoye, Banky W, Davido and a few others, who laid the foundation to many international success seen in the industry today, and even though less popular, Jekins is set on extending Africa’s mainstream musical success to comedy and Gospel music, and therefore present himself too as a history maker. Almost all the notable comedians from Nigeria have been to the UK on Jekin’s platform for multiple city comedy shows across UK and Europe. With Zicsaloma, Miz Gabbie, Yinka Alaseyori, Celeste Ntuli, Nasty Blaq, Sabinus, Destalker, Gordons D’Berlusconi, SeyiLaw, IgoSave, Tim Godfrey and Travis Greene, Eric Omondi TBC, Okey Bakassi, Salvador, Helen Paul, MC OJB and Akpororo already lined up for 2022, Akinlolu certainly is set to take Africa to the world

