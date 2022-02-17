ABIA AND GOOD GOVERNANCE

Abia State is number one in Nigeria in numerical sequence, but in terms of developmental indices, the ‘’God’s Own State” has taken the back stage over the years. The decadence is not a recent event, rather a cumulative effect of defective political structural imbalance under the ruling Peoples Democratic Party since the emergence of the fourth republic in 1999.

To put it succinctly, the state which was once famous for entrepreneurship, industries and a beehive of economic activities suddenly started deteriorating, and the resultant effect is the absence of functional public utilities, closure of industries and total neglect of infrastructural facilities such as roads, provision of potable water and electricity.

Perhaps the backwardness can be traced to the short-sightedness on the part of the leaders, and this lacuna has impacted negatively on the ability of the populace to reach their fullest potential.

With the dawn of a new political era, it appears that things are about to change, especially as some of the visionary leaders from the state have woken up from their slumber, and are now poised to restore the state to its former place of pride. Lest we forget, Abia State was one of Africa’s leading industrial centres in the early 70’s and 80’s with the potential to uplift Nigeria as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Gladly among the governorship aspirants from Abia State for the 2023 governorship election is one politician whose plans for the state stand out and resonate among the people is Dr. Chidia Maduekwe who has encapsulated his vision into four cardinal subject areas known as education, energy, economy and infrastructure. Suffice it to say that these core areas in which he envisages to anchor his administration if voted into office will rapidly transform the state.

This transformation will be mostly noticeable in the three centres of Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia where he intends to create as mega cities. He plans to use the four enablers as illustrated above to jumpstart the development of these industrial cities which economies will run for 24 hours, typical of what obtains in developed countries like United States, United Kingdom, among others. The economies of these mega cities will be lubricated with electric power sourced from natural gas which is in abundant quantity in the state, but which has remained untapped over the years.

There is no doubt that this vision is realisable considering that the great societies of old were built by great men and women of vision who never capitulated in the face of daunting life challenges. The names of such personages from across the globe ring bell till this day. Winston Churchill of Great Britain, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington of the United States of America, Mahtama Ghandi of India, and others too numerous to mention here. The bottom line is that these were leaders who believed in themselves and the great potential of their respective societies, and they set to work for the glory and advancement of their countries.

History therefore beckons today on the great people of Abia State to answer the clarion call by joining hands with their willing leaders to rescue the state from the albatross and underdevelopment quagmire which have stunted their growth and development. As the slogan of the condensed manifesto of Dr. Chidia Maduekwe clearly stated in ‘’ The Urgency of Now’’, the situation in Abia state ‘’demands immediate response’’ and it went further to say that ‘’there is no room for margin of error’’.

Simply speaking the message is already reverberating among the people of the state as there is a new awakening and consciousness that time for the much-awaited renaissance has come and on no account will the people trifle with the opportunity to restore the state to its former glory as the fastest growing indigenous commercial centre in Africa.

It must also be noted that Aba, the commercial capital of the old Eastern region is not only an Abia city, but a Nigerian city and economic hub to which the federal government will be made to elevate to a truly Nigerian economic hub under the leadership of Dr. Chidia Maduekwe.

To further emphasise the urgent need for a new and visionary leadership in Abia State, Maduekwe has outlined his vision in a philosophical slogan usually referred to as ‘’ Nkaa Ga Eme’’. This implies a philosophical affirmation by the aspirant whereby he connects directly with his people and emphasises the possibilities ahead for Abia good governance which will ultimately translate into ‘’Ka Anyi Kesa Ndu’’ which is a life of abundance for the people of Abia State.

Chukwudi Enekwechi,

Kwechis19@yahoo.com

