A3C Set to Launch Foundation to Conduct Complex Surgeries in Nigeria

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Commercial Director, Anaesthesia and Critical Care Consultants (A3C), Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, has announced plans to set up a foundation to conduct complex surgeries in Nigeria.

According to Sawyerr in a statement issued to THISDAY, the move would also avail opportunities to people who cannot afford to travel outside the country for medical attention, while also saving Nigeria’s hard earned currency spent on medical tourism annually.

To reaffirm its commitment to delivering world class medical treatment, A3C and Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island, performed a complex surgery and care usually done in industrialised countries, to restore the hearing of a 4-year old who was born deaf.

A3C, founded by Dr. Seyi Oyesola in 2015 has a primary objective of making complex surgery and care usually done in more developed countries available in Nigeria.

According to the statement A3C contacted Mr. Anthony Owa a U.K and U.S trained Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeon of Nigerian origin, who had previously done cochlear implants and other complex ENT surgical procedures in conjunction with A3C.

Owa performed the surgery at The Reddington Hospital, an apex hospital in Victoria Island with the technical support of the world renowned cochlear implant company with audiological back up supplied by Dr. Barnabas Vangerwua, Francis Dagu and Med El, with the post operative auditory rehabilitation being coordinated by Yvonne Kehinde.

The 4-year old child who was born without hearing, was initially referred to A3C, who in turn organised for the referral to Dr Owa.

The Audiologist/CEO Nigerbell Hearing & Speech Centres LTD, distributor of MED-EL GmbH in Nigeria, Dr. Barnabas Vangerwua, undertook the audiological assessment to determine the candidacy of the patient for cochlear implant surgery.

Nigerbell ensured timely supply of the implants and undertakes the rehabilitation for the patients to enhance communication with the spoken word.

The procedure took place at Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island, where a good number of surgical procedures and teaching from the mentor surgeon take place with a high level of success said the Chief Operating Officer of Reddington, Mr Emmanuel Matthews

In order for these types of cases to take place with more regularity, the funding needs to be available or the cost subsidised, as only in this way can more cases be done and the skill set needed transferred effectively to Nigerian clinicians

The Head of Clinical Services, A3C, Dr. Ken Adegoke, stated that the procedure had to be done before the child was 5 years old, leaving only a few months from confirmation of the diagnosis to surgery.

Adegoke also siad that the child is making good progress, as MED-EL who are the manufacturer of the cochlear implant, through their Country representative highlighted the fact that the company provide full pre and post operative support to the patients to ensure that the outcomes have the maximum chance of success and achieve full potential.

