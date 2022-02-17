‘A Patriot to the Core!’ – Princess Aderenle Adeniran-Ogunsanya

Olasupo Shasore, SAN

1948 is a year that is not heralded much in global history, yet many things that would later affect the way we live were already taking place Without much notice, a radio transistor was invented, and the first computer programme was written. More significant was the passage of Mahatma Ghandi, the leader of a movement that would bring down arguably the British Empire’s most prized possession – Colonial India. At the time in Nigeria, the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) introduced by the British government was being called into question. Under the leadership of Michael Imoudu, it had already sparked a nationwide General strike for the first time in Nigeria and inequality amongst the Europeans and the Nigerian staff that worked the lucrative coal mines in the colony was boiling over at the Coal Workers Union.

At this time in faraway Manchester, England, something special was happening. Adeniran Ogunsanya, son of Prince Suberu of the Rademo Ruling House of Ikorodu, with his beautiful young British love, Ellen Joan gave birth to a baby girl, much against the odds of the time. Ogunsanya, then a law student, would later become Otunba, Queens Counsel, the first Attorney-General of Lagos State, pre-eminent frontline politician, Chairman of Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP) and much more.

That girl was Princess Aderenle Oyebola Adeniran-Ogunsanya. She would later return to England for further studies, but on the 23 of April 1953 she got on board MV Accra with her father arriving Apapa port, Lagos barely two weeks later. This was Ogunsanya’s triumphant return with the “golden fleece’’. The family settled at Ebute-Metta in Lagos and the politics that Adeniran Ogunsanya had continued in Manchester got deeper in Lagos.

As the tumultuous period leading to Nigeria’s independence from Great Britain set in, Adenrele’s father, Adeniran Ogunsanya took to politics wholeheartedly. Joining the NCNC party, he stood for and won the Suru Lere ward, beating Action Group’s Mr. Adewale Thompson. He ran again in 1959, beating Alhaji S. O Gbadamosi to become a Member of Parliament representing Ikeja and Mushin constituencies.

In the meantime, ‘Derenle attended many elite schools here and abroad, Our Lady of Apostles Private School, Regan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, Brentwood School for Girls in Lancashire, St Mary’s School, Baslow, Herons Field School, Chorleywood and the University of Lagos, leading to a career at Shell Nigeria Limited in the Personnel and Training departments.

Aderenle would often testify that ‘politics is in my blood’. She was right. Her early environment was clearly soaked in politics and her closeness to her father ensured that her future in politics was sealed.

In 1997, the then Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha authorised five political parties to contest for positions in the State and the National Assemblies. Naturally, the gesture was opposed by some. Many observers were sceptical, but cautiously optimistic that a little politics would lead to a greater participation. Thus, UNCP GNPP CNC DPN and NCPN were formed. UNCP was the largest, with accomplished and budding public figures such as Atiku Abubakar, Joe Garba, Bode Olajumoke, Funso Williams, Ali Modu Sherrif, Emeka Ojukwu, Attahiru Bafarawa Pius Anyim and others involved in its formation.

Princess, or ‘Derenle, as she was fondly called (behind her back by people younger than her) stood for and won a United Congress Party (UNCP) seat at the Federal House of Representatives with the in the parliamentary elections of April 1998. She later became Deputy Governorship candidate and running mate to Chief Dapo Sarunmi under the PDP, of which she was a founding member in Lagos State.

Again, she stood for election to the House of Representatives in 2003 to represent the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency under the banner of the Progressive Action Congress (PAC), which she lost to Habeeb Fasinro of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Princess joined the Action Congress and fought tirelessly with others for its victory over PDP in 2007 which brought in Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN as Governor of Lagos State. The height of her service was when, like her father she served in the public service of her beloved Lagos State. She was appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG) where she as SSG was the head of the Cabinet Secretariat, working with the Permanent Secretary and her very capable team. A demanding role. Together they would organize, and deal with the constant supply of records and memoranda flowing at the legendary long and intense cabinet meetings that characterised the hard work and discipline of Tunde Fashola SAN administration in Lagos. Derenle as were many of us, was proud of her participation in that administration; proud of the outstanding leadership that shone a light like a compass for the Nation. She was also “SSG” (“Senior Sister to the Governor”) an affectionate sobriquet given in appreciation of her amiable and inclusive disposition. She equally served the nation in many capacities, notably as a board member of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation.

Inclusiveness was a key part her political activism. Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya repeatedly denounced the suppression of voting and participation in election rights – those legal or extra-legal measures that had the practical effect of reducing the voting and participation of members of a targeted group particularly indigenous groups, or gender. She frequently spoke up about indigenous inclusion in political representation not to the exclusion of anyone else but in recognition of home and community rights, as well as against the intimidation of women voters and restrictions against allowing eligible voters to exercise their franchise. She was vocal, very vocal about a level playing field for local and indigenous participation in politics and public office.

Princess Denrenle was a proud Lagosian. She cared deeply for her roots and the welfare of the less privileged in the State and beyond. She was equally proud of her Ikorodu stock, she would often break into the community’s traditional praise:

“Ikorodu Oga, Ilu Kekere Oko Ilu banta ta”

She was honoured by Ikorodu and served her immediate community as the Tenigbade of Ikorodu. She also held titles from much further afield as Owu Kingdom, where she held the title of Omowomuade; Emuren, where she was Mojibade; Odomola Epe where she was the Yeye Oba and Ita Ori where she held the title of Fiwagboye.

In Lagos she was founder of the Lagos State Women’s Forum, while across the country she displayed a passion for women empowerment with courage and skilful, organised leadership.

I recall talking to one of her political admirers recently during condolence visits to her homestead in Ikorodu and hearing her say about Princess that she was always positive, whatever the new political hurdle was. “Don’t worry we will do it!!” was a common refrain. She was an eternal political optimist. But there was no more time. She passed on the 25th of January 2022.

Ikorodu has lost a defender; Lagos State has lost an advocate; Nigeria has lost a great patriot. Her loyalty to causes, friends and her country was well acclaimed by all. Hers was a politics of service, amply demonstrated by her effortless association with the high and the low; the young and the not so young.

Princess ‘Derenle Adeniran Ogunsanya married Dr Adeniran Adeniji, who survives her as do their children Adeniran (Jr); Seun; Adeniyi and Adefola; and her siblings led by Otunba Adeniran Ogunsanya (Jr) and cousins, including Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya, SAN.

She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, associates, men, and particularly women across Nigeria for her compassion, loyalty and dedication to the purpose of politics of inclusion. That loyalty and commitment calls to mind that common adage used for the most uncommon people – she was “a Patriot to the core”.

