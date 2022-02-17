2023: Tinubu, Better Presidential Candidate, Group Insists

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A coalition of political pressure groups in Bauchi State under the umbrella of Tinubu Network for Grassroots Mobilisation 2023 has advised the national leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to make its national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential standard bearer of the party in order not to lose the 2023 elections.

The Chairman of the Group, Alhaji Bala Hassan Burga, who made the declaration during a press conference in Bauchi, Bauchi State, yesterday, said the APC leader is more qualified to fly the party’s flag for the next year’s presidential poll.

According to him, “Tinubu is the most qualified presidential aspirant in our country’s registered political parties as at today, and there’s no lying about this. His credentials and antecedents make him eminently qualified to superintend over the political affairs of our great country.

“We at the Tinubu Network for Grassroots Mobilisation 2023, a coalition made up of over 50 political support groups from across Bauchi State, are advising the national leadership of our great party, the APC, that unless we field Tinubu as our presidential standard bearer, we may be bound to lose the 2023 polls, because as at today, he is the most politically vibrant, versatile and virile politician in the country.”

The APC chieftain also insisted that: “It is payback time for Tinubu, who did a lot in actualising the long-time aspiration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who defeated President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

“We all know that Buhari is very popular in the North because he has great followership, but that never actualise his ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria until we had a handshake across the Niger and particularly with the West. And it was Tinubu’s political machine that did the marketing of Buhari to Nigerians in 2015, and we won.”

