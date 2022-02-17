2023 Presidential Election : Ogbara Kafilat organizes prayer session for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a bid to experience God’s mercy, the National Coordinator, Women in Nigeria for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (WIN 4 ABAT), Alhaja Kafilat Ogbara organized a prayer session for the actualization of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At a program held at the magnificent Senator Bayo Oshinowo Hall, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Secretariat, witnessed the rendering of prayers by both muslim and christian clerics.

The muslim session was coordinated by the duo of Chairman, League of Imam, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Alhaji Ismaeel Balogun and Alhaji Abdulwasiu Bawala.

While the christian session was coordinated by the CAN representatives duo of Reverend G.O Ayedogbon and Prophet Juwon Johnson.

Speaking at the program, the convener, Alhaja Kafilat Ogbara noted that the program was geared towards using prayer as a potent instrument to align the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu into God’s vision and plans.

She further described Asiwaju Tinubu as a man of vision, who possess the required political will to take Nigeria to a greater height for the betterment of her people.

Earlier, the host of the program, the Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Princess Samiat Bada charged women across the country to support the presidential ambition of the former Lagos State Governor, noting that Asiwaju is a gender sensitive and friendly politician.

She further added that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will give more roles to women in politics and governance.

