2023: Group Pushes for Christian-Muslim Presidential Ticket

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Christian politicians in the 19 Northern states on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are pushing for the emergence of a Christian president or vice president from the North in the 2023 general election.

The politicians, under the umbrella of Northern Christian Politicians (NCP), are also demanding that the party ensures that a Christian from the North emerges either as national chairman or deputy national chairman of the APC.

The charge was made during a meeting of the group, which was held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

The meeting, which had eminent Christian politicians in attendance, discussed the political affairs of the APC, the upcoming party convention and the political atmosphere of the country, just as they expressed happiness over the February 26, 2022, date for its national convention.

In a five-point communique issued at the end of the meeting, the Christian group recommended that the composition of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party should significantly reflect the presence of Christians in order to reflect its national character.

The communique was signed by Professor Doknan Sheni, chairman, Communiqué Drafting Committee, and Senator Joshua Danboyi.

It said: “The meeting was pleased that the APC as a party was finally able to fix a date for the convention for February 26, 2022.

“The meeting recommended that the presidential ticket should have a Christian president or vice president from the North.

“The meeting recommended that the party should choose a Christian from the North as party national chairman or deputy national chairman (North).

“The meeting recommended that the composition of the National working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) should significantly reflect the presence of Christians in order to reflect its national character.

“The meeting also recommended that the party procedures of electing officers into various offices should be adhered to in the interest of justice and fair play to the generality of the party members.”

