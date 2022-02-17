2023: Demand for Regional Consideration, Threat to Nation’s Unity, Says Baraje

Hammed Shittu

Former National Chairman of the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has said that the ongoing agitations by some regional groups in the country for the emergence of nation’s presidency come 2023 is a serious threat to the nation’s unity.

Speaking in Ilorin yesterday ahead of his installation by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari as the new Tafida of Ilorin, the PDP chieftain said that Nigeria had never been this divided.

According to him, “I know that all sections of Nigeria are fighting for recognition and all-inclusiveness and I think North Central should not keep quiet. “North Central had not produced neither the president not the vice president. However, we should not over flog it so as not to divide Nigeria”.

He said: “I’ve also said it that North Central should be carried along but I had never made a follow-up in the matter since I said that long time ago because I know it is dangerous.

“I only said that then to sensitise the people. The tendency of repeating the call is what is happening now with South-east, South-west, North Central, and all other sections coming up to say it’s their turn to get the president.

“I think there’s need to re-echo the need for Nigeria to be one after the next general elections. Nigeria has never been this divided. Recognition of regional thing is getting too much”.

Baraje, who cleared the air on statement credited to former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on zoning, the Tafida of Ilorin said that the PDP constitution had been reviewed to allow for zoning.

He, however, said that the former vice president was not actually talking about zoning in the political parties but the nation’s constitution.

“Zoning arrangement was not there in the PDP constitution before, but had been included in the party’s constitution that zoning should be respected for the purpose of giving a sense of belonging to all members of the party and for all inclusiveness, except and only when a resolution of NEC decides otherwise.“

“Zoning was even an oral tradition of the PDP and highly respected before it was put in the party’s constitution.

“I think what he (Atiku) was talking about is that zoning is not in the Nigeria’s constitution and not that of the PDP constitution,” he said.

The former PDP national chairman also advised leadership of political parties in the country to be more patriotic in their operations, as well as encourage inclusiveness and commitment among members.

“Political parties are being run in Nigeria too freely. Anyone can just wake up and say he’s or she’s a member of a political party. Political parties should be able to organize membership data capturing and registration and fix affordable levies and, dues for each member to encourage inclusiveness and commitment.

Alhaji Baraje appreciated the Emir of Ilorin and people of Ilorin in general for being recognized with the traditional title of Tafida, saying that it gives feelings of fulfilment of what God had allowed him to do for his people.

He also said that the recognition called for more selfless efforts and contribution to societal development in such areas of education, empowerment and adding value to the community.

