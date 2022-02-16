Tinubu: Magajin Garin Was Devoted to Caliphate’s Development

One of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the late Magajin Garin of Sokoto (Head of Sokoto Caliphate Kingmakers), Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, as a man, who devoted most of his life to the development of the Sokoto Caliphate and contributed immensely to the propagation of Islam in Nigeria.

Accompanied by some white cap chiefs from Lagos, Tinubu on Monday, visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and the family of the late Magajin Garin to condole with them over their loss.

The APC leader was received in Sokoto by a former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who led his delegation to the family house of the deceased, where they offered prayers for the bereaved family and a repose of his soul.

The late Magajin Garin was the grandson of the late Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello. His mum, Hajiya A’ishatu, the last daughter of the late premier, died last year.

Speaking at the residence of the deceased, Asiwaju Tinubu expressed deep sadness at his passing, saying, “But we can’t question Allah. He gives and takes. We pray that Almighty Allah recognises the many good deeds of Magajin Garin for Sokoto Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity and grant him Aljanna Firdaus,” he said.

At Sultan’s Palace, Tinubu presented the royal father with a condolence letter, wherein he spoke about his personal relationship with the late Magajin Garin, acknowledged his kind contributions to the caliphate and the country and prayed to Allah to grant him eternal rest.

“Losing Magajin Garin at such a tender age can be painful, indeed. It is even more hurtful that this passing came barely a year after we lost his mother, Hajiya A’ishatu, the eldest daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello. I understand your pain and I share in it. Magajin Garin was a fine gentleman and a devout Muslim, who related well with all those who encountered him,” he said in the letter.

Continuing, he said the deceased “contributed immensely to the development of not only the Sokoto caliphate but also in the entire country. He also played a leading role in the propagation of Islam in Nigeria and beyond.

“Your Highness, I would also like, through you, to extend by commiseration to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the immediate family of the deceased and indeed to the entire Saudana Family. My prayers is that Allah Subuhanan Watahala comforts his family and all those he left behind. May He also grant his soul Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”

