Student Group Decries Deteriorating State of Education in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji

A group known as Air Marshal Abubakar Sadeeq Student Forum has expressed concern over the deteriorating state of education in Bauchi State.

The group said the situation has brought hardship on the indigenous students of the state.

Its spokesperson, Aliyu Hussaini, stated this while briefing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre in Bauchi.

He said the group was founded with the aim of identifying the challenges bedeviling the indigenous students of the state, and proffer solutions by engaging expertise in various sections.

According to him, under previous administrations, the state recorded numerous breakthroughs in the education sector which was achieved through the creation of strategic policies and an enabling environment for learners and teachers.

He regretted that the sector under the present administration has become backward and pathetic to the extent that international scholarship has been terminated for over four years, local scholarship is now partially disbursed to only few students and only paid when elections is fast approaching.

He also decried the termination of sponsorship of 200 students of Malikiyya College of Health whose sponsorship was offered by the previous administration.

“It was the tradition of the state government to procure JAMB scratch cards for SSCE students as an encouragement to further their studies to tertiary institutions within the country, sadly today, the reverse is the case as it is history. Again, the medical bond given to medical students as stipends by the previous administration has been disrupted by the present administration despite the challenges of the health sector.”

The spokesperson said stakeholders in the state, having searched diligently,​ found Air Marshal Abubakar​ Sadeeq as the answer to the pligths of students because of his achievements and compassion towards the pligths of the common man.

“Air Marshal Abubakar Sadeeq is a good listener, a father who is compassionate and has concern for students and the education sector. He has an outstanding leadership quality.”

According to him for over 10 years, Sadeeq awarded scholarship to indigenes of the state studying at the University of Maiduguri. He also provided JAMB scratch cards for over 600 students, and sponsored 21 students to further their education in India, paid registration fees to many students in tertiary institutions in the state, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

