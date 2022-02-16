Shock as Lawan Allows Retired Clerk to Perform Duty at Plenary

Sunday Aborisade

Members of the Senate, on Monday, watched with shock and disbelief as the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, allowed the recently retired Clerk, Ibrahim El-Ladan, to perform his official duties.

El-Ladan was retired by the National Assembly Service Commission, (NASC), last week for alleged forgery of documents and age falsification.

El-Ladan and two other permanent secretaries have been accused of forgery and age falsification a situation that earned them sanctions from the NASC.

The commission had ordered El-ladan and another officer, Adebayo Anthony Adebanjo, to proceed on retirement with immediate effect, while Michael Okpara should retire in six months.

Messrs Isabella Ugochi Iloba, was appointed by the NASC as acting Clerk to the Senate to take over from El-Ladan.

The letter obtained by THISDAY yesterday and dated February 9, 2022, was with reference number NASC/PF/69/184 and titled: “Retirement from service” and addressed to El-Ladan.

Part of the letter read: “The Commission at its 547th meeting held on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, has approved your retirement from Service with effect from 9th February, 2022.

“The Commission wishes to acknowledge your immense contribution to the growth and development of the National Assembly Service.

“As you proceed on retirement, please, handover your Office and other Government property in your possession to the Deputy Clerk, Senate (Legislative), Ilobah Isabella Ugochi.

“On behalf of the Commission, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and success in your future endeavours”

The letter was signed on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

However, El-Ladan carried out his official assignment in the Senate Chambers on Tuesday unhindered.

Attempts to get the reaction of the NASC to the matter failed on Tuesday as the Director of Information of the agency, Mrs Janet Mambula, did not respond to inquiry.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

