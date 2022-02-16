Police Parade 33 Suspects for Alleged Kidnapping, Armed Robbery in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji

In its efforts to rid the society of crimes and criminality, the Bauchi State Police Command, on Tuesday, paraded 33 suspects for various crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of fire arms, illegal possession of hard drugs amongst others.

The Commissioner of Police (COMPOL), Sanda who paraded the suspects at the State Police Headquarters in Bauchi reiterated the command’s commitment to continue to mop up illegal arms and ammunitions from the hands of criminals in the state, saying that all the suspects were arrested across the state.

According to him, “on the February 6, 2022, at about 1200 hours, the police Safer Highway Patrol along Bauchi-Darazo road, while on routine stop and Search intercepted a Toyota Highlander vehicle driven by one Yusuf Gongpolai Adams attached to Nigerian Army 145 Battalion, Abia State who is presently on Development course at the Nigerian Army school of Environmental and Science Technology Benue State.”

The CP said that a thorough search was conducted and 81 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis was found in his possession, adding that during the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

He added that the exhibits recovered from the suspect include 81 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis, one pair of army uniform, two Michelin tires, one Army helmet, one bag containing some cloths and some charms, adding that investigation is ongoing after which suspect will be handed over to

NDLEA. “On the 18/01/2022 at about 0130 hours, the command detectives acting on actionable intelligence arrested Usman Mohammed Abdullahi, Buhari Umar alias Guza, aged 19 years of Wuntin dada, Ahmed Garba alias Ama 19yrs of Makama new extension, Al’amin Adamu alias Lami 19yrs of Danjuma Goje and Mohammed Abdullahi alias Dan chai 19yrs of Danjuma Goje.

“The suspects criminally conspired among themselves while armed with sticks broke into four houses in Wunti Dada area of Bauchi metropolis and made away with 20 mobile phones of different models. On interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one Samson A200, one Vivo,One infinix hot 8, One Gionee S10,One Itel p32, One Tecno camon 15,One Samson A30, One Infinix Hot 7,One iphone XR, One iphone 7, one Itel keypad, one Huawai, One Tecnocamon, one Samson Galaxy 8, One Infinix note 5 and Two other phones.Meanwhile investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing accomplices,” he said.

He further said that “on the 24/01/2022 at about 1300hrs, Joint Operation between Police and Danga security acting on credible intelligence stormed a suspected kidnappers’ hideout and arrested one Mu’azu Abdullahi alias Mu’azu maifarin-gida of Tilo Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba State at Mansur, a border village with Alkaleri L.G.A Bauchi State.

Sanda said that the exhibits recovered from the suspect possession include two locally made Dane Guns, One Military camouflage uniform, charms one Knife,one wrapper Five Different yards of cloth,Two MP Radio, Six Handsets, adding that investigation is ongoing to arrest his gang members who are still at large.

