Pantami Laments Influx of Foreigners for Technical Jobs

Francis Sardauna

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami has lamented the influx of foreigners into the country for technical jobs and lack of development skills for young Nigerians.

Pantami, who spoke in Katsina yesterday during the price presentation ceremony of Katsina National Talent Hunt Challenge, said the country is still rely on foreigners for technical jobs.

The minister explained that the earlier the government realised and focused more on providing developmental and entrepreneurship skills for the citizenry, the better for the country.

He added that the only way to improve the nation’s economy, tackle the issue of unemployment and unemployability, is through giving more priority and preference to the young Nigerians that have brilliant ideas and are willing to be self-reliant.

He said: “There are many jobs in electrical engineering, road constructions, building and oil and gas but you will discover that on a daily basis 10 to 15 per cent of foreigners are coming to Nigeria in each aircraft to do the jobs for us.

“Most of our technical people are now into doing administrative work while we still rely on other people to come and do the technical job. It is good for other governors in the north to copy from the governor of Katsina State.”

Pantami noted that government has been advocating for the need for Nigerians to focus more in identifying young innovators within the country and give them all the necessary supports in order to produce potential job providers instead of job seekers.

