NSSF World School Athletics Trials Begin in Lagos

To select Nigeria’s contingent to the 2022 World School Athletics taking place in Turkey, the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) is organising a two-day trial at the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos on February 16th and 17th.

According to NSSF, the trials would involve students born in the years 2004, 2005, and 2006 across the country jostling for places in the country’s contingent as the best are expected to be assembled for the world tournament.

Already, some states across the country have organised trials to pick their teams for the trials, and the states’ contingent are expected in Lagos to compete in 14 events ranging from 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, long and high jumps, shot put, and discus, among others.

President of NSSF, Olabisi Joseph said the trials is aimed at selecting the best legs among students for the country. Nigeria, having missed participating in the International School Sport Federation (ISF) organized competition for some years, is back to make a positive statement with our performances while also giving our school boys and girls the opportunity to compete with their counterparts on the world stage.

“With Nigeria being an active member of the world body, the country has been invited to present a team for the championships, and it behoves us to give all the students an equal opportunity to make the team,” the NSSF boss said.

We have advised the states to assemble their teams through state tournaments, which most of them have done, and we believe this would afford us the chance to identify new talents as well as select the best legs for the country. It is an open tournament for both public and private schools and we want to ensure that all the students utilize the event to also showcase their talents,” she added.

