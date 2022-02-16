‘No Presidential Order to Query NMDPRA CEO over Imported Substandard Fuel’

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has not directed that a query be issued to the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), over the importation of substandard fuel into the country.

An authoritative source in the Presidency disclosed this yesterday, saying nothing of such ever happened.

“The report on query being issued was not correct. Yes, Mr. President is unhappy with what happened, but he didn’t direct that a query be issued. The story is not correct,” the source who pleaded to remain anonymous said.

The top government official added: “There was no directive to issue a query. What Mr. President is interested in is for all the stakeholders to team up, and resolve the issue that has brought untold hardship to Nigerians, who queue hours on end to get petrol.

“The President is aware that the Minister of State, the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, the NMDPRA Head, and everyone involved, are working together to resolve the issues, at the shortest possible time”.

He added that what was uppermost in the mind of the President was the restoration of smooth supply of quality petrol to Nigerians, “and not recriminations or blame game.”

