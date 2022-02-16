Minister Tasks Agency to Eliminate Substandard Electrical Equipment

In a bid to end the regime of importation of substandard electrical equipment into the country, the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, has asked the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) to urgently set up Testing/Certification laboratories in all border ports in the country.

The minister stated this when he paid a working visit to the corporate headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

Jedy-Agba, who commended the agency for the achievements since its establishment about eight years ago, however, said that it can do more to bring the needed sanity to the technical area of the electricity sector.

He said that as an agency that is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing technical standards and regulations, inspections and certification of all categories of electrical installations in Nigeria, it is important to ensure that before any electrical equipment is put to use, it should be tested and certified.

According to him, “I’m very impressed with this agency because it is the heartbeat of the nation’s electricity sector. It is doing well but it can and should do better. I want you to work harder, cooperate with each other and come up with better results”.

While charging the agency to improve on its revenue generation, the Minister averred that “NEMSA is supposed to be one of the richest agencies under the Ministry of Power. Look at the act establishing the agency to see the opportunity you have to generate funds. Nobody will give you money to acquire your own headquarters, generate funds for it”.

On staff welfare, he directed the managing director to “find solutions to the issue of staff welfare. You need to motivate your staff to get their best. You need money to make more money. The job of NEMSA is mostly in the field not offices but but those in the field need to be sure of their welfare.

“I want to charge you today to ensure that no electrical equipment is used for any installation in Nigeria without the seal of approval by NEMSA. Apply to get a stand in all ports, sea, dry ports and airports to test and certify all electrical equipment imported into the country and ensure same is done to facilities produce locally”. He urged.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Tukur Aliyu, thanked the minister for his guidance which has culminated in the achievements the agency has recorded since his appointment to supervise the agency.

Aliyu, however, stated that despite the challenges of poor funding and inadequate manpower, the agency has expanded so far to 19 states with Inspectorate Field Offices, four National Meter Testing stations while the new two under construction in Benin and Kano are near completion.

He also noted that the Electricity Meter Museum built by the agency at the premises of the National Meter Test Stations in Oshodi and Kaduna were completed and ready for inauguration.

The MD stated that “as a result of the magnitude and importance of the work carried out by NEMSA, more staff are needed. The work of inspection and certification in NEMSA cut across all the states of the federation. However, the number of engineers we have on ground cannot effectively perform this work”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

