LASG Pays Over N1bn to 222 Retirees’ RSA, Promises to Clear Backlog of Pensions

Ebere Nwoji

The Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr. Babalola Obilana has said that the Lagos State Government has paid the sum of N1.04 billion to its retired workers.

Obinala, who disclosed this at the 91st Batch Retirement Bond Certificate presentation Ceremony held in Lagos revealed that the state has cleared its pension contributions of 2018 – 2020 retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

He assured the retirees that their contributions have been paid into their RSA.

According to him, “despite the numerous local and global challenges, the state government has made continuous monthly payments a priority to ensure retirees access their retirement benefits as soon as possible.

“LASPEC also constantly reviews its business processes to ensure first class service delivery to our dear retirees and accomplish Mr. Governor’s goal of the immediate payment of pension entitlements upon retirement from the Public Service.”

Obilana, however confirmed that prior to the payment there were over 1000 retirees that have not received their contributions.

He assured that the backlog would be cleared before the expiration of first tenure of the governor.

“It is slightly over a thousand. We have paid 222 people so before the end of the governor’s first tenure, we would have finish paying all,” he said. One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Jane Adakwu Ndukuba commended the state government adding that she did not believe she would be collecting her certificate so soon.

A blind beneficiary who retired January 2021 expressed her happiness adding that she was not supposed to be part of the batch but was considered because of her disability.

She said, “Lagos state teaching service commission, lagos state government has tried they have promised they are going to clear the backlog, it is fantastic, I retire last year, because of my disability I was considered that means that Lagos state government takes care of everybody even people living with disability, I think that should be credited to them.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

