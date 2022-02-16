Lamido: Nigeria will Fold Up If PDP Loses in 2023

•Ayu charges ex-PDP governors to bring back defector-members

By Dirisu Yakubu

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, yesterday, warned that the country might fold up if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost the 2023 election and therefore, appealed to the party to resolve its issues particularly, the acrimony arising from allocation of power.

This is as the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyiorcha Ayu, charged former governors of the party to bring back their colleagues, who had defected to other parties, saying Nigerians wanted them back in the party.

Lamido, who led other former governors to visit Ayu and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) noted that there must be a party first before the debate over zoning,adding that if PDP lost power again in 2023, the country might likely fold up.

Lamido, therefore, called on incumbent governors of the party to work together with former governors to strengthen the party ahead of 2023.

“In 2023, PDP is being looked upon as to which way Nigeria. If we don’t get things right in 2023, Nigeria will be in problem. A developed party is the only way in which government is formed. A party that is not properly organised, directed, cannot form a good government. That is why you see the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not organised.

“Also, to minimize acrimonious discussion in terms of power allocation, we need the party first before the power. If the party is not properly organised, power will elude us. In 2023, if we lose power, Nigeria may likely come to an end,” he said.

Lamido lampooned the APC for being unorganised, stressed that a good party platform that is organised and committed to Nigeria, would produce a very good government.

“A party, which is in disarray, unorganised will spell doom for Nigeria like we are going through now with the APC,” Lamido said, assuring the PDP leadership of the support of former governors.

“The journey towards 2023 will be very difficult. It will task your capacity, task your patience and political dexterity, but I know you have what it takes,” he said.

On his part, Ayu, who expressed delight over the former governors’ solidarity visit, said the outcome of the recent council elections in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), showed that Nigerians wanted PDP back in power.

“It is very clear that Nigerians are receiving our message. It is very clear that Nigerians want us back to power. And that is why in the FCT, they voted us massively back to power.

“And I am happy to say there are many of you whom we had put to work on this election.You did your best and you helped to make us achieve this victory. You worked hand-in-hand with the serving governors; with other members of the party, which is an indication that if we work together as we did in FCT, we will achieve results; we will achieve victory.

“And, therefore, I am appealing to all members of the party to be on the same page. That is, to work together, we came in by consensus and we’re determined to build consensus for the party.

“So, all governors, all former governors, all former ministers and former elected officers of the party, as long as you remain members of this party, we intend to bring all of you together to work as one happy family.

“I intend, with my colleagues in NWC, to invite you to a joint meeting between the current serving governors and all former governors, so that we have a serious discussion on the best way of moving this party forward,” he said.

