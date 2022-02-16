Lagos SUBEB, DAWN Commission Empower South-West Members

For two days, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board ( LSUBEB), in partnership with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) commission, recently held an experience sharing workshop for members of the South-West SUBEBs.

The meeting was attended by chairmen and board secretaries from Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Lagos SUBEBs and other relevant stakeholders, including civil society organisations.

The event’s sessions bordered on lessons and experience sharing on classroom management systems across the southwestern region, with each state presenting its activities.

Mr. Adebayo Adeyemi, representing Lagos Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, noted that the government had a model operation for effective classroom management to be studied and replicated in other states.

The Dean of SUBEB Chairmen Forum and Chairman SUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King, said, “Knowledge-sharing sessions such as this will definitely stimulate cultural changes and innovation, which will, in turn, aid us to better performance as education providers and better our society.”

The commission’s Director-General, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, appraised the boards on the roles played in partnership and collaboration on improving basic service delivery in the southwest.

He added that the region is one of the most advanced in education in the country,

“Education is a critical development pillar that is essential to every single society. It prepares children for the future,” he said.

He urged participants to key into the various innovations shared and draw lessons from each other.

The lead facilitator, Mr. Muyiwa Bamgbose, in his keynote on good practices in the classroom, said the existing traditional method of a classroom is mostly focused on compliance, adding that the present time called for a change in the narrative of teaching and learning.​

He added that a technology-aided learning environment would create cooperation with pupils and teachers and modify learning styles.

