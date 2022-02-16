GoNigeria Initiative Begins Voters Campaign

Dr. Tony Rapu, an advocate of the GoNigeria initiative has reminded young Nigerians not to shirk from their civic responsibilities of actively participating in the electoral process that will determine those who will occupy political offices during the 2023 general elections.

According to the Medical Doctor and Pastor, ‘’Part of rendering to Caesar what belongs to Caesar is to register and come out to vote during the 2023 elections’’. Shirking from that responsibility portends grave dangers for the citizenry.

Corroborating that position, the Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and President and Founder, Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside stated, ‘’From opinion polls, it has almost become fashionable for the educated young voter [18+ and above] to brag that he or she has no intention of registering to vote or voting or both.’’

According to Peterside, the most popular reasons which educated youths give for opting out are: [1] the votes will not count anyway; and [2] the candidates are uninspiring. Whether we like it or not, it will remain the responsibility of knowledgeable, skilled, and patriotic Nigerians at home and abroad to improve the country and the plight of our impoverished citizenry.

He added that shirking that responsibility does not come so easily to some of us who have had Nigeria embedded in our DNA from childhood. I have personally not found that country that I would like to emigrate to – and I have travelled through all of the 5 major continents as well as Australia.

This is as Anap Foundation kick-starts its enlightenment campaign themed, GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitize Nigerian youths to participate actively in the electoral process leading to the election of visionary leaders during the general elections come 2023.

Anap Foundation will be partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers in ensuring a huge success is attained in encouraging the youths in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

The initial advocates are Aisha Yesufu, active Nigerian citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, Director, Research and Training, the Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, Poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), Musician, Actor, and Entertainer; Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and President/Founder, Anap Foundation; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Church, Sokoto; Arunma Oteh, Chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, Founder, Connected Development (CODE); Tomiwa Aladekomo, National Chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, Founder UnlockNaija, Former Minister, Aviation & Corps Marshal FRSC; and Dr. Tony Rapu, Medical Doctor and Pastor.

Others include ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, Professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard, Former Minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; HH Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano & Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Former Minister, Former Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund [TETFUND] and President, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, Author; and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, Former DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC and House of Rep. member in 1983 at age 25.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

