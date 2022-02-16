Firm Storm Lagos Markets with Affordable Insurance Packages

Ebere Nwoji

GOXI Micro Insurance Company, recently stormed Lagos markets with “We Dey Ur Back” marketing campaign to introduce traders to the various insurance packages created by the company to educate traders on the benefits of insurance to their business.

Addressing the traders, the Business Development Manager, GOXI Micro Insurance Mr. Efe Isiorho, explained that traders could have their goods insured with as low as N500 (Five Hundred Naira) under the GOXI Ma Business insurance package.

According to him, “GOXI Ma Business is an insurance plan developed to help traders insure their wares. The insurance plan helps to provide funds whenever goods get damaged following occurrence of burglary, theft or fire.

During the visit to one of the selected market, a trader at Oniwaya market, Agege, Alhaja Temitope Dada, appreciated GOXI Micro Insurance for the creation of the GOXI Ma Business Micro Insurance plan.

She narrated her ordeal when her shop was looted during the End SARS protests, how she lost everything and had to start afresh because she didn’t insure her shop. She encouraged her fellow traders to be part of the great offer so that they could be assured that their goods were covered in case of the unforeseen.

The Chairman, GOXI Micro Insurance, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, noted that the campaign, “We Dey Your Back” was one of the ways the company planned to help Nigerians create a sustainable future for their business and family. We are poised to deliver responsive insurance policies through our flexible and innovative structures.

