FG Commends Queen’s College for Promoting Girl-child Education

The Federal Ministry of Education has commended the Principal of Queen’s College, Lagos, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, for her vision and doggedness in ensuring that the girls get the best education.

The Director, Senior Secondary Education Department in the ministry, Mrs. Binta Abdulkadir, said this recently while inaugurating the Guidance and Counseling Unit and other projects at the school.

The director also thanked the PTA for donating a brand new 18-seater bus to the school.

She said the school’s efforts align with the strategic plan of the ministry, especially the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme.

Abdulkadir promised that the Federal Government would do its best to ensure that the girl-child gets the proper and correct education she deserves.

According to her, empowering the girl-child remains key to the nation’s development.​

“AGILE is therefore on course as one of such interventions the ministry is projecting on, apart from our conventional schools, for the benefit of the girl-child,” she explained.

In her remarks, Yakubu-Oyinloye said​ other projects inaugurated were the agric and technology building, which houses the Agric, technology and basic science. She said 60 technical drawing tables were also provided to enhance the capacity of the technology and science students.

Yakubu-Oyinloye applauded the education ministry for its commitment to expanding the frontiers of education for the good of the Nigerian child.

The PTA chairman, Adedamola Adewuyi, said on assumption of office his administration’s core motive was to ensure that the guidance and counselling unit met global standards.

He said the counsellors would be able to monitor every student’s academic and behavioural performance.

