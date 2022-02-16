Ethics Centre Honours UNILAG VC

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation has presented an award of Integrity Icon of Nigeria (IION) to the Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Presenting the award in Lagos on Monday, the Executive Director of the NGO, Prince Musa Yakubu stated that the title is reserved for public officials that are found to be least corrupt.

He said Ogundipe had demonstrated character that distinguished him among peers, such as quality leadership, servicom compliant, which translates to someone who renders qualitative and expeditious service that was devoid of sentiments.

Yakubu added that the title conferred on the VC is the organisation’s highest. Other recipients included Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former Commonwealth Secretary General, among others.

Ogundipe was also issued an Ethical Leadership and Conduct certificate.

Yakubu said the NGO’s whistle blowers had embarked on a 16- month secret investigation of 80 federal tertiary institutions to carry out extensive independent finding on their activities and projects.

He noted that the organisation’s objectives include exposing corruption, promoting ethical leadership, providing ethical education and engaging in self orientation of citizens.

The executive director added that one of its core mandate was also to hold leaders accountable to citizens and in doing this, they set out to work without interference, not influenced by those who know how to influence.

“In these federal institutions for instance, we seek to know if funds set aside for certain purposes are used for the things they are meant for, find out which contracts are awarded and to who, roads for construction if they have been done and others.

“We also look out for the leadership style of the public officers there, if it is transparent and devoid of sentiments and if the management style was participatory in nature among other qualities.”

At the end of its investigation, he said UNILAG cumulatively scored 79 per cent in category A, the highest score it recorded.

“And therefore, corporately too, we have equally issued certificate of credence to the university as an entity which is among the top 10 least corrupt federal universitis in the country,” he stated.

The NGO also awarded eight members of the university’s management team individually with the Professional Ethic Compliance titles.

The executive director noted that based on what they had seen in the university, the NGO would train 100 staff of the university for two days and 100 students for a day, as a way of giving back.

He said students would be trained on expected leadership and conduct ethic in the work place.

Responding, Ogundipe said the award meant more work and it shows that people are watching.

“It also goes to show that people must also be careful in whatever they do. I want to assure you that we will continue to discharge our duties in line with best practices, to ensure that the university is taken to its deserved height.

“At the end of the day, I want to see myself as someone who emptied himself, trying to lift the standard of this university.”

Ogundipe expressed hope that the staff and students would impact their immediate community and contribute to the development of the university after the training.

